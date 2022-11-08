Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 15,900 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Franchise Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Franchise Group by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRG opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $977.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Franchise Group to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

