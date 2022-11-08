Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 30,142 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.0 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 122.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 448.00%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

