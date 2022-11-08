Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 14.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 4.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,479,000. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $466.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.24 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 88.80% and a negative net margin of 99.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

