Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 38.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,266,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,490,000 after buying an additional 199,071 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

MFC opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.66%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

