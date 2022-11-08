Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,956 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,099,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,148,000 after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $108,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,145,000 after acquiring an additional 44,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,348,000 after acquiring an additional 365,028 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

IONS opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -112.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

IONS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.78.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

