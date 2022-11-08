Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 475 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,287 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $158.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.22. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.67 and a twelve month high of $158.92.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

