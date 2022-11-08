Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 9,505 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGNA. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA in the second quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGNA opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

