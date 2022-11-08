JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57,586 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 157.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,646,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,037,000 after buying an additional 2,230,378 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 234.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,420,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,099,000 after buying an additional 1,698,082 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $80,407,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 31.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,215,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,823,000 after buying an additional 1,244,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on JD shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.21.

JD.com Price Performance

NASDAQ JD opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of -64.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.97. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $39.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.30 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.