Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.43.

NYSE JCI opened at $64.13 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,620,000 after acquiring an additional 825,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,118,000 after acquiring an additional 820,214 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,780 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

