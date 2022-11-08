Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s Largest Position

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 549,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 8.0% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $97,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,445,000 after acquiring an additional 112,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,867,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,942. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $172.98 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $452.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.