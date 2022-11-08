Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock worth $11,350,942 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $172.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $452.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.83.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

