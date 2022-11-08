KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 562.0% during the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,000 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,222,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,366,000 after acquiring an additional 786,200 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,910,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,265.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,080,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 991,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after acquiring an additional 121,676 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of KWEB opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $27.53. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $52.45.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.