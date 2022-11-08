LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Buys 11,430 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,186.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,703 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $923.56 billion, a PE ratio of 83.09, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.04 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

