Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1,659.2% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.