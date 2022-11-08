Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 307.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $7,227,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,711,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,886,556.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610 in the last three months. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 3.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 104.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.53 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.48.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.