Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,554 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in FirstCash by 87.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter worth $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter worth $69,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FirstCash from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

FirstCash Stock Performance

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FCFS stock opened at $94.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.80. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $768,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

