Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,240 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of AAON by 81.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,749,000 after acquiring an additional 344,398 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 14.2% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,217,000 after acquiring an additional 316,362 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter valued at $13,170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 46.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after acquiring an additional 188,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,837,000 after acquiring an additional 103,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AAON to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AAON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $442,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,468.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $442,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,468.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $126,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,432.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,998 shares of company stock worth $3,815,349. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $83.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). AAON had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

