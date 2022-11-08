Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 151.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 22,915 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC grew its position in NMI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 250,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in NMI by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 106,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NMIH. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of NMI to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

NMIH opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $398,489.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,722.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

