Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 22,755 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,755 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 291.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 151.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 43.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Ultra Clean to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $60.84.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 14,814 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $472,862.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,360.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 2,949 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $86,730.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,149.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 14,814 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $472,862.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,360.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Stories

