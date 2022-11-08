Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Stock Holdings Increased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,626 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Lufax were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LU. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the second quarter worth $552,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Lufax by 56.7% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 145,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 43.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 337,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 102,661 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Lufax by 244.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 81,809 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Lufax by 27.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LU shares. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. CLSA cut shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

Lufax Stock Down 3.0 %

Lufax Announces Dividend

LU opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading

