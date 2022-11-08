Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LITE. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 465.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,840,000 after acquiring an additional 766,170 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after buying an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at $36,573,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after buying an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at $17,870,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lumentum from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lumentum to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum stock opened at $70.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.66 and a 12 month high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

