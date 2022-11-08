Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2022

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFTGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lyft from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lyft from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.76.

Lyft Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $14.14 on Friday. Lyft has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 1,228.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.