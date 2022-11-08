Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lyft from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lyft from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.76.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $14.14 on Friday. Lyft has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 1,228.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

