Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,498 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MANH opened at $111.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 1.68. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $182.10.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The company had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.