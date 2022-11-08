McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $10,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,435,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,441,000 after buying an additional 65,272 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,458,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,390,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 169.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,412,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,583,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $79.94 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

