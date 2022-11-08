Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Given New $1,284.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,314.20.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,298.71 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,196.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1,229.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 991.80% and a net margin of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total transaction of $11,104,953.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $40,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,690 shares of company stock worth $13,011,234. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.