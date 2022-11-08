Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 10,994 StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 75.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 33.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 281.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ STNE opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STNE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $7.80 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.77.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

