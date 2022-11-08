Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $89,000 Holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,473 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FINV. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 624,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 373,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after buying an additional 200,773 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 749,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 192,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 747,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 188,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FINV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on FinVolution Group from $5.33 to $5.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. China Renaissance reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.20 price objective on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

Shares of FINV opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.66.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $398.02 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 23.90%.

About FinVolution Group



FinVolution Group operates fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

Further Reading

