Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,411 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 22.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,107,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 760,602 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 16,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,479,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 139,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 173.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,484,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 940,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Price Performance

NYSE OCFT opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.26. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.88 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OCFT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $1.85 to $1.59 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

(Get Rating)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

