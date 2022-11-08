Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ML. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 1,056.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 21,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ML opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48.

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 33.08% and a negative return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Correia sold 135,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $196,950.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,378,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,043.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

