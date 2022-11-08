Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 9,477 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,477 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 265,015 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 119,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1,412.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 97,718 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $780.63 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

