Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 985 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ooma were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ooma by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma Stock Performance

NYSE OOMA opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. Ooma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $389.53 million, a PE ratio of -534.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $52.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ooma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.