Morgan Stanley Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $22.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $74.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

About Lightspeed Commerce

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,521 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,720,000 after acquiring an additional 968,919 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.