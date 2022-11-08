Morgan Stanley Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $22.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
LSPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.
Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of LSPD stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $74.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
