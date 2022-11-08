Morgan Stanley Lowers GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Price Target to $4.40

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $6.10 to $4.40 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GoPro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of GoPro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.57.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. GoPro has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in GoPro by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 7,590,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,751,000 after acquiring an additional 423,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,189,000 after buying an additional 1,133,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,507,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,447,000 after buying an additional 489,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,406,000 after buying an additional 72,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,646,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after buying an additional 169,135 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

