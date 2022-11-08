National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Has $28.68 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,500 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.3% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.04 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $923.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.09, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

