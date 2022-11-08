NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,534 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $901,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 65,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.46. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $37.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.65.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

