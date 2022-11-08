Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,293 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Newell Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Newell Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NWL stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.84. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

