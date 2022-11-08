News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in News were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 243.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of News by 46.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of News by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 11.1% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of News by 42.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92. News Co. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on News to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Macquarie downgraded News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, News currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.37.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

