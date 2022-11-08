Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,469 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLSN. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,873,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814,521 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,720,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,186,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 1,038.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,403,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,625,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,513,000 after acquiring an additional 987,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

NLSN stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

