Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 580 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 1,363.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the first quarter worth $154,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $51.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.52%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

