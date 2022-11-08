Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 750 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,922 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPN opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $36.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.93.

SUPN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 17,302 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $588,787.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,859,431.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 17,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $588,787.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,901 shares in the company, valued at $25,859,431.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $179,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,175.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

