Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,960 AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Brandywine Managers LLC raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 40,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 16.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,844,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,976,720.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of -0.54. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

