Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 31.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the second quarter worth about $3,427,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Banner in the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.03. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $75.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on BANR shares. Raymond James cut shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Banner to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

