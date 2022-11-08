Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.4% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,469,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGPI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.83.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $111.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.58. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $117.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.35, for a total transaction of $47,457.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,903.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $200,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.35, for a total transaction of $47,457.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,903.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,655 shares of company stock valued at $723,794. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Articles

