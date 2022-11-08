Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $119,000 Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,187.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. CL King cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Consumer Edge cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

HAIN stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

