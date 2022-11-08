Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $84,000 Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,544,000 after purchasing an additional 55,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 36.5% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 490,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,489,000 after acquiring an additional 131,075 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in ArcBest by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 170,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 56,836 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $76.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average is $77.36. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.79%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

