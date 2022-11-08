Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $89,000 Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,532,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,787,000 after acquiring an additional 71,477 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,372,000 after purchasing an additional 469,969 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,493,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,792,000 after purchasing an additional 524,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after buying an additional 145,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,277,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,836,000 after buying an additional 180,012 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.18. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $55,566.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,557 shares in the company, valued at $82,007.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $55,566.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,557 shares in the company, valued at $82,007.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $58,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,974.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,173 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

