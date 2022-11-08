Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 306.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Herc by 8.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 21.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 141,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,726,000 after buying an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Price Performance

HRI stock opened at $126.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.04 and its 200-day moving average is $111.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.55. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $203.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Herc Profile

HRI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Herc from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Herc to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.60.

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.