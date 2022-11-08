Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,158,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,323,000 after acquiring an additional 209,238 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $373,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,169,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSBC opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.11. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on OSBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

