Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $99,000 Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $5,349,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 21.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $4,004,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MDRX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,964,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $69,205.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,945 shares of company stock worth $360,569. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDRX opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.79 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

