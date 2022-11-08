Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 13.7% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.15. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $45.80.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $3,599,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,778,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,710,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLF shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

